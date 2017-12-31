MYSURU: Former Union minister V Srinivasa Prasad on Saturday took a dig at Union Minister of State for Skills and Entrepreneurship Development Anantkumar Hegde and former MLC G Madhusudhan for their recent remarks against the Constitution. He called them ‘religious fundamentalists’ and said they have made statements without even having minimum knowledge about the Constitution, which is highly regarded across the world.

Addressing the media here, Prasad, a prominent dalit leader in undivided Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, exhorted party higher-ups to rein in the leaders from making such comments.

Referring to Madhusudhan, who is also a spokesperson of state BJP, Prasad said the former MLC brought up the issue unnecessarily on a vernacular news channel during a discussion on Tipu Sultan.

“He seems to be unaware that there is a provision to amend the Constitution and it has been amended 121 times in the past. Moreover, whenever such amendments have been made, it was in the interests of the nation. For example, privy purse given to former maharajas was abolished after bringing in amendments to Constitution, so also during nationalisation of banks and reservation for backward classes. Madhusudhan should understand that dalits revere Ambedkar and share an emotional bond with him. He was born with a stigma of untouchability while those who have been ridiculing him have a history without any unsavoury upbringing,” he said.

“Anantkumar Hegde, though elected to Parliament five times, should feel ashamed of himself for lacking minimum knowledge about the Constitution and secularism. Secularism is a broad-based concept, the one quality that defines the country,” he said.

Quoting remarks of Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami during the recently held Dharma Samsad that Ambedkar alone had not drafted the Constitution, Prasad said, “What does he know about the Constitution? It was irrelevant, when the religious meeting had been convened for a different purpose.”

To a query on attempts being made by his own party leaders to promote Hindutva in an aggressive manner, Prasad said no such tactics will cut ice with Indian voters as they are well aware of such hidden agendas.