Left to right: Dr Lakshmi S, Dr Bharath S and Dr Lavanya P Sharma at the 22nd convocation of NIMHANS in Bengaluru on Saturday | S Lalitha

BENGALURU: Three doctors from Karnataka have emerged with flying colours for academic excellence in their respective post-graduate streams at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS). They made it to the 11 outstanding students who got a rare opportunity to receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Classmates Dr Lavanya P Sharma from Manipal and Dr Lakshmi S from Mysuru could not help smiling and enjoying their time in the front row together. Both have excelled in the post-graduate course in Psychiatry.

Dr Lakshmi, a mother of a five-year-old boy, received the Dr DLN Murthy Rao Memorial Prize for the best outgoing student in MD Psychiatry, 2017. She gives all the credit to her husband and in-laws for her achievement. “I had only completed my MBBS when I got married. I was always interested in Psychiatry and wanted to do something in this field. It was the encouragement I received after marriage that helped me complete my post-graduation and do so well,” she told Express. Her husband’s family were present to see her being honoured.

Bagging the Silver Jubilee Award in the same stream was Dr Lavanya, whose husband too has played a crucial role in goading her to pursue her post-graduation. “I think Psychiatry is the best field in medicine. It is fascinating to understand the mind of a person and help them out,” she said. Lavanya is now working as a senior resident in Psychiatry at her college.

Bengalurean Dr Bharath S has been awarded the Dr Usha Punja Award for the best outgoing student in Department of Medicine Neuro-anaesthesia 2017. “This is a very specialised sphere and only around 12 doctors in the country qualify from this stream annually,” he said.

Dr Sai Deepak Yaranagula, who was awarded the Dr Anisya Vasanth Memorial award for the best post-graduate resident in Neurology, 2017, hails from Assam. A specialist in Neuroimaging and Interventional Radiology, this 33-old who loves Bengaluru, wants to specialise in stroke management and has already joined as a consultant radiologist at the Institute of Neuro Sciences in Kolkata.

Dr Vinayaka Koparde was not present to receive his award. Altogether 148 students (9 in absentia) were awarded various medical degrees today.