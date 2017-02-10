After two days of spectacle, seashells start stinking at Tagore beach in Karwar

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR:The seashells which were washed ashore at Ravindranath Tagore beach in Karwar are now repulsing people, thanks to foul smell.

The spectacle had attracted tourists on the first two days. Now the seashells are decomposing, turning away the curious people.

Morning and evening walkers kept themselves away from the beach on Thursday.

However, Karwar Beach Development Committee undertook a beach cleaning work on Thursday. An earthmover and a few people have been deployed for the purpose. The seashells are being dumping in big pits on the beach.

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said, “We have deployed adequate manpower and an earthmover to clean the beach. We do not know the reason for mass mortality of seashells.”

The mass death of the aquatic creatures including perna, green mussel, clams, crabs and fish has angered environmentalists. Experts say it will affect the food chain system in the sea. They suspect that due to dredging on sea route, lakhs of molluscs died (due to chemicals released during the process).

V N Nayak, scientist and retired professor, said mining waste dumped in the sea, mud and sewage created a bed at the bottom of the sea.

During the dredging work or testing work, hydrogen sulphide, methane and other gases which are caused by dead creatures and sewage get mixed with seawater due to which creatures do not get enough oxygen and die. As the full moon is nearing, high tide has increased and the waves are dumping the seashells, he added.

Port officials deny dredging

Port and Inland Water Transport Department (Karwar port) director Captain C Swamy denies the allegations made by experts. He says a couple of ships of the Dredging Corporation of India came to Karwar beach, but they have not started any kind of dredging. “We do not know the reason for the mass mortality of the marine creatures,” he said.

Green mussel and clams are good food

Many marine creatures including clams, green mussel are rich with calcium and protein. They are popular food not only in coastal areas but also elsewhere. The shells contain high percentage of calcium carbonate which helps in maintaining healthy bones and the meat inside the shells is rich in protein. Green mussel and clams are sold for more than Rs 5 each. People make chuttney, curry and many more food items out of clams and green mussels.