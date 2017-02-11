Shoddy probe of rape, murder case draws ire  

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI came under fire before a city court for its shoddy probe into the brutal rape and murder of 17-year-old Sowjanya near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district reported about four years ago.



“The CBI’s investigation shows that it has recorded only the statement of the witnesses of choice, and not of the material witnesses. It has not even enquired with the witnesses whose statements were recorded by the Belthangady police or the CID.

This shows that a proper investigation was not conducted by CBI. This is not a simple case, but one of brutal rape and murder. It has to conduct further investigation to throw light on the case,” B S Rekha, L Additional City Civil and Sessions judge, said.



The judge pulled up the CBI for submitting a chargesheet against Santhosh Rao (38) of Kukkundur village in Udupi district, who is said to be mentally unsound, while ignoring the real culprits. “The witnesses have categorically stated the names of the persons who committed the crime, but the CBI has not properly probed that particular aspect,” the judge said in the order passed on Thursday.



“When there was agitation by the locals for about one year, the CBI ought to have probed why there was such a big hue and cry for justice..,” the judge said while allowing the application filed by the victim’s father Chandappa Gowda seeking directions for further investigation, suspecting the involvement of three people -- Mallik Jain, Uday Jain and Dheeraj Jain.



“These three persons were present near the place of crime and were talking among themselves on the date of the incident. The CBI washed its hands off while indicting Santhosh Rao without making full efforts for a thorough investigation,” according to the victim’s father.



The judge explained that all witnesses have stated there was rain but the clothes of the victim were not stained with mud and neither the bag nor books were wet on the day of the incident. The victim’s underwear was not secured from the crime spot but collected from her house.

This also shows that if at all the crime was committed at that particular spot, what happened to that particular underwear? The culprits filled the private parts of the victim with mud and this shows that their intention was to obfuscate the evidence. The CBI did not investigate all these aspects, the judge said.



“The doctor has stated that the arrested Santhosh Rao is suffering from Phimosis (inability to retract foreskin). If at all such a heinous crime is committed by him alone, he would have sustained injuries. But there were no such injuries.”