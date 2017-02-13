Home States Karnataka

Pai urges Infy investors to grill Sikka

The widening rift between Infosys founders and its board appears to have reached a tipping point with former Chief Financial Officers, V Balakrishnan and TV Mohandas Pai, making fresh statements on Su

Published: 13th February 2017 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2017 03:43 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The widening rift between Infosys founders and its board appears to have reached a tipping point with former Chief Financial Officers, V Balakrishnan and TV Mohandas Pai, making fresh statements on Sunday.

Balakrishnan suggested the appointment of an interim chairman to open fresh channels of communication with the co-founders, who have publicly expressed concerns over certain decisions taken by the current management.
Meanwhile, Pai exhorted institutional investors to raise questions about the huge cash pile on the company’s books as well as governance issues. He said the institutional investors have a responsibility to protect their investment and should not hesitate to question the board if they find anything capable of eroding shareholders’ value.
The statements come a day before the company chief executive Vishal Sikka’s meeting with its institutional investors in Mumbai.

