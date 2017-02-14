Home States Karnataka

Only Congress leaders targeted in I-T raids: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Take a jibe, he asked if the I-T department came under Yeddyurappa or Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | File Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday cried foul over income-tax department raids on Congress leaders and accused the Union government of indulging in vendetta politics.

Replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address in the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah said the raids were politically motivated and that the I-T department was selectively targeting Congress ministers and legislators in the state to malign his party. Wondering why no BJP leader has been raided so far, he asked, "Are all BJP leaders BPL card holders?"

I do not have a black mark against me unlike many BJP leaders. If corruption charges against me are proved, I won't just resign, I will retire from public life, he said.

In the Council too, he raised the issue of corruption charges leveled against him by BJP state president BS
Yeddyurappa. "I will not just resign, but will retire from public life if the charges are proved," he said.

Referring to Yeddyurappa's claims that the diary seized by I-T department has details on bribes, Siddaramaiah said he has been a minister since 1984 and presented the Budget 11 times. "I do not have a black mark against me unlike many BJP leaders,'' he said, adding, "I too have documents on many political leaders who made money and property through corrupt means. I do not believe in politics of vendetta."

Take a jibe, he asked if the I-T department came under Yeddyurappa or Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. "After the raid at minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's residence, I asked our Chief Secretary to write a letter to I-T authorities, seeking details. They said it is not possible as inquiry is still on. In that case, how did Yeddyurappa claim to have the details,'' Siddaramaiah asked.

Terming demonetisation a total failure, the CM said, "Of the Rs 52,919 crore in denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 withdrawn in Karnataka, about 98% of it has returned to the banks as on January 3." Demonetisation has failed to curb black money and only inconvenienced the common man as it was done without proper preparation, he added.

Ready to waive 50% farm loan if Centre does too

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated his readiness to waive 50% of the farm loans obtained from co-operative banks if the Union government reciprocates by waiving 50% of the farm loans obtained through nationalised banks in the state. He said he would write a letter to the Centre as farmers have suffered heavily due to successive droughts in the State. "About 33 lakh farmers have obtained farm loans worth Rs 42,000cr from nationalised banks and 23 lakh farmers have drawn loans worth Rs10,500cr through co-operative banks in the state," Siddaramaiah said.

