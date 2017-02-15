Too many taxis in Bengaluru, Karnataka government may limit their number

Christin Mathew Philip By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taxis in the city are seeing a sharp rise after the entry of app-based aggregators Uber and Ola, forcing the Karnataka government to consider putting the brakes on their number in Bengaluru.

The city has 1,31,611 taxis for 85.50 lakh people or one taxi for every 65 people. Transport department officials told Express that number of taxis in the city has already exceeded the demand.

Additional Transport Commissioner H G Kumar said: “We are considering to limit the maximum number of all taxis in the city like in the case of autorickshaws. We will soon take an expert opinion on the required number of taxis as per the city’s population. A proposal will be sent to the government based on the expert opinion.”

Unlike autorickshaws, there are no permit restrictions for registering new taxis. Another transport department official said that restriction in the new permits of taxis will also reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city. “This is the main reason why the number of autorickshaws in the city remains constant with less than two lakh over the past few years,” he said.

Statistics show that the number of taxis in the city increased from 66,264 in 2014 to 80,204 in 2015, which further increased to 1.31 lakh in 2016. Between 2014 and 2016, 65,347 new taxis were registered compared to 32,992 new auto rickshaws.

This means the city will have more cabs than autos in less than two years if the taxis maintain the growth pace. This also indicates a shift in commuters’ preference for cabs over autos.