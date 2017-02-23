Home States Karnataka

Meet today to handle water crisis in May

Published: 23rd February 2017 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2017 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various steps to be adopted to manage a possible water crisis in May will be discussed at a high-level meet that will take place on Thursday at the office of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. Rationing of water supply and utilisation of dead storage water in the reservoir will figure among the issues to be discussed.

Speaking to Express, Engineer-in-Chief Kemparamaiah, said, “The city is facing an unprecedented situation this year due to the failure of the pre-monsoon as well as post monsoon rains. We presently have enough water in the K R S Reservoir to meet our water requirements up to May.” The city presently requires 1.5 tmcft of water each month which amounts to 600 cusecs per day. “We are pumping the required 1,350 Million Litres of Water Per Day to the city each day,” he said.   

“Water supply is being provided on alternate days to most of the city. If there is any crisis, there is a possibility to supply it only once every three days,” he said.  The K R S Reservoir presently has 4.4 tmcft of water in its dead storage. “As a last resort, we can consider pumping this water to cater to the requirements. However, this would last only 20 days.” 

