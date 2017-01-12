KOLAR: The woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a cab was discharged from Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening and was shifted to her parents’ house at Madheri of Kolar taluk.

She was accompanied by women constables from the hospital.

Sources said the police have picked up several persons for questioning since Tuesday morning. SP Divya V Gopinath, who visited Doddavallabhi enquired with her relatives and interacted with village elders.

The SP said the woman was admitted to the Bowring Hospital soon after she lodged a complaint with the Yelahanka police. Medical reports are yet to reach her, she added.

Central Range IG Seemant Kumar Singh said the probe is on from various angles. He said if the victim requires any counseling, it will be provided.

Sources said said the 24-year-old had married Muniraju, a farmer of Bommenahalli in Devanahalli, in 2010 and has a four-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

She is a native of Madheri in Vemgal police limits. After her marriage she was living in in Bommenahalli and Devanahalli. She used to visit her cousin’s and uncle’s house in Doddavallabhi where in the alleged incident took place.