Home States Karnataka

Campaign against child marriages from Jan 21

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) will organise a campaign against Child Marriages across the state for next five months starting January 21.

Published: 18th January 2017 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2017 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) will organise a campaign against Child Marriages across the state for next five months starting January 21.

Considering the number of child marriage cases being reported across the state, the commission has decided to start the campaign to create awareness among public. On January 21, Chief Minister will inaugurate the campaign in Bengaluru and every district will follow the same on 21st of every month. The campaign will take place till June 21.

According to officials, as the wedding season is around the corner there are chances of group marriages/community weddings, where child marriages might be held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp