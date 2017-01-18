Campaign against child marriages from Jan 21

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) will organise a campaign against Child Marriages across the state for next five months starting January 21.

Considering the number of child marriage cases being reported across the state, the commission has decided to start the campaign to create awareness among public. On January 21, Chief Minister will inaugurate the campaign in Bengaluru and every district will follow the same on 21st of every month. The campaign will take place till June 21.

According to officials, as the wedding season is around the corner there are chances of group marriages/community weddings, where child marriages might be held.