MYSURU/ HAVERI: A male leopard was found dead at Chunchanalli of Nanjangud taluk on Saturday.

The animal aged around 4-5 years is suspected to have died while preying a porcupine as there were quills pierced into its head and face.

The Forest Department officials said the leopard died about four days ago.

The body of the leopard was burnt in the presence of forest officials after post mortem.



The animal was said to be preying livestock in Chunchanakatte, Konanuru and surrounding villages for the last three years.



Once it had been trapped in a cage placed in a village, but managed to escape.

Leopard caught in Hirekerur taluk

A male leopard, which was troubling villagers of Kadur in Hirekerur taluk, was trapped by Forest Department officials in the early hours of Saturday.



The department had placed a cage at the village following complaints by residents that the leopard was posing a threat to them as well as their animals.



RFO Hirekerur Basavaraj Arishnad told Express that the leopard is now with the department.

“The Principal Conservator of Forests (wildlife) has been intimated about the capture of the leopard which is around seven-year-old, and we will act as per the official’s direction,” he said.



“The forest department had caught two leopards from Kadur village last year.

“A group of leopards had strayed into the village. It is common in this village because of it close proximity to Upper Tunga Project and thickly grown crops in agriculture fields,” he added.