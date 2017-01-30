BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a First Information Report, naming 12 officials of Mandya Urban Development Authority (MUDA), with respect to the MUDA site scam. The scam, according to preliminary reports, had caused losses close to Rs 300 crore, after the officials connived to illegally allot 107 stray sites.

The FIR noted that under schemes such as "Nimma Ayke", "Ondhe Kanthu" among other schemes, the accused illegally allotted sites at Vivekananda Layout in Mandya, in violation of MUDA rules.

MUDA officials including the assistant executive engineer T B Bharathrajaiah; secretary Manjula; city planning commission member Veena and T S Nissar Ahmed; commissioner Kempahanumaiah and seven other serving and retired officials, and a few unidentified persons have been named in the FIR. The alleged beneficiaries of the scam included several politicians from JD(S).

In 2007, MUDA officials had illegally allotted the sites and handed over title deeds without any announcement to the public regarding the same.

Complaint

In a letter to state government dated April 22, 2014, K Mathai, the then Commissioner of MUDA contended that about 405-415 sites were illegally allotted by MUDA officials under Nimma Ayke and Onde Kanthu schemes.

Vivekananda Layout was formed in 1998 and sites were allotted after a lottery in 2002-03. However, as per the letter, some of the allottees took back their deposits claiming that the sites were on a lake bed, while others lost the sites after failing to pay the full amount of the sites. After the same, officials employed various means to illegally sell these sites, the letter by Mathai noted.

Later, on July 5, he filed a complaint with Mandya West Police Station. Subsequently, on January 22, 2016, the state government handed over the probe to CBI. CBI filed an FIR on January 24 this year.