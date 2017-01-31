Home States Karnataka

S M Krishna visits his Karmabhoomi, supporters resign from Congress

A day after veteran leader and former Chief Minister S M Krishna resigned from Congress, hectic political activities were witnessed in Mandya and Mysuru with his followers putting in their papers.

Published: 31st January 2017 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2017 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna welcomed by his supporters at Maddur on Monday

By Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after veteran leader and former Chief Minister S M Krishna resigned from Congress, hectic political activities were witnessed in both Mandya and Mysuru with his followers putting in their papers.

Krishna and wife Prema were accorded a warm reception on the outskirts of Maddur town. Many leaders gathered to stand by their leader and pledged that they would follow him for “the good of the state”.

The Congress also suffered a jolt in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s native district with former MLC D Made Gowda and senior Congress worker Vikrant Deve Gowda sending their resignation letters to KPCC president G Parameshwara.

Made Gowda, who served as MUDA chairman, was instrumental behind Asha Mandira scheme and has strong following among Vokkaligas. “I fully support S M Krishna. I would like to identify with Krishna rather than living with cow dung”, Made Gowda said.

Krishna was tight-lipped on his next political move. Denying that former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa had called him over the phone, Krishna said he will decide on his next political move after consulting his supporters.

