BENGALURU: The early onset of monsoon in the state this year brought much cheer to farmers, but now the state appears to be heading towards another season of drought.

As per forecasts, prevailing conditions of low rainfall in most parts of Karnataka is expected to continue over the next week.

Moreover, severe deficiency in rainfall in prime catchment areas of Cauvery basin—Kodagu and Wayanad in Kerala — has compounded concerns for farmers and others in the region. At the end of first month of monsoon, at least half the state is staring at a water shortage as rainfall is deficient in 86 of the 177 taluks, while it is scanty in 14 others.

According to forecasts, save coastal and Malnad region, rains will continue to be elusive in interior parts of Karnataka for the first few days of July. This is likely to aggravate the situation in districts that have faced consecutive droughts.

The Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) data shows that only 47 taluks in the entire state have received normal rainfall. As many as 100 taluks have received either deficient or scanty rainfall. According to Indian Meterological Department, in 17 of the 30 districts, rainfall pattern was either deficient or scanty.

Developing systems

Speaking to Express, SSM Gavaskar, scientist at KSNDMC, said there were no developing systems in both Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal to draw the clouds and cause rainfall. There was no moisture nor any rain-bearing cloud formation in the region. Adding to the woes, the monsoon trough is also weak, he said. He said that since there was a forecast for ‘normal’ monsoon, they were waiting for monsoon conditions to improve. “If it remains the way it is now, we might face problems in the coming months,” he said.

Catchment area problems

Among the regions that have received deficient rainfall are Kodagu and Wayanad in Kerala. While overall rainfall for the month of June has been deficient by 31 per cent in Kodagu, the number is 44 % for Wayanad.