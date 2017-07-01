BENGALURU: The issue of conviction of editors of two tabloids - Ravi Belagere and Anil Raj may see some solution on Saturday. Karnataka High Court will pass orders after hearing the arguments of both the parties.

Justice Ashok B Hinchigeri adjourned the matter for a day as Speaker Koliwad conveyed his decision that he doesn’t have powers to keep Assembly resolution in abeyance and he may convey to the Assembly to take a lenient view on the matter, if the journalists respect the Assembly by surrendering and tendering an apology.

The judge said that it is too harsh if the journalists are arrested after they surrender. The burden on the state’s exchequer, if the session is called for reviewing the resolution, also should be considered.

Koliwad conveyed his views through Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna, after court gave one more chance to check any possibilities to sort out the issue in the interest of society.

Meanwhile, Shankarappa, the counsel of journalists, submitted that both the journalists will appear before speaker and privilege committee anytime if the assurance given to the court that they will not be arrested. Belagere is unwell.

But judge said that even jail authorities can ensure medical assistance if accused surrendered. If they surrender, the amount of disobedience to the assembly will dilute. Belagere shall tender unconditional apology for not appearing before privilege committee despite several notices were issued, the judge observed.

But, Ponnanna submitted that Speaker is insisting to surrender and undergo some punishment to respect the resolution of Assembly. Then ‘we will re-look into the resolution’, he argued.

While asking Ponnanna to check whether provision to postpone the order passed by the Speaker to execute the resolution of the session. The judge also observed that already 9 days elapsed after the resolution and arrest is not made. Therefore, extend the order of execution for 15 days and convene the session wherein the Assembly can take decision to reduce the conviction or exonerate the journalists, if they tendered apology. This was in the interest of politics as well as society, the judge said.