BENGALURU: With over 800 bars and pubs set to stop serving alcohol from Saturday, bartenders and DJs at these places are scared that they may lose their salaries, or worse still, their jobs.

Albert Tangling (33), the senior bartender at Sherlock’s pub in Koramangala, has eight years of bartending experience. Due to the pub’s proximity to Hosur Road, he won’t be working from Saturday and he has been losing sleep over this for days. He says, “There aren’t many bartending jobs. And, if I go into any other profession like stewarding, all my experience in this field will go waste. Also, I won’t be paid as much as what I’m getting now.”

Tangling, from Tripura, is the sole breadwinner for his family as his father is unwell. He has told his mother that he’ll get lesser salary next month, or won’t get it at all. “Who will pay someone who’s not working at all,” he rues. Along with him, five other bartenders at Sherlock’s will also stop working from Saturday, uncertain about their futures.

Salju Ekka (28) from Darjeeling, a bartender at the pub Boozy Griffin, is also in the same sinking boat. He hasn’t made any contingency plans yet, as he is still hoping for the rule to be revoked. “I will wait for a few days, and if there’s no change, then I will have to return to my hometown,” he says.

The bartender of House of Commons at Koramangala, Sunil Sagadia, is anguished that the pub faces closure as it comes under the ambit of the Supreme Court directive by only a few metres. When asked if he would switch to waiting at tables, he stressed, “I only do bartending, I don’t wait at tables or anything else here.” Finding alternate jobs might be even more difficult for DJs, as each pub usually employs only one or two of them. Sadanand S Pattanshetti of Boozy Griffin said it is tough to find jobs, adding, “There are few vacancies and places which won’t serve alcohol, even if they’re open, won’t have DJs playing music. So I won’t be playing from tomorrow, but tonight it is on.”