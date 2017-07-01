BENGALURU: Even as GST has been rolled out to rationalise taxes across the country, fuel and liquor, that have been kept out of the ambit of the new tax regime, are set to become more expensive in Karnataka. To mobilise funds for implementing its farm loan waiver, the Siddaramaiah government is all set to increase the tax on petrol, diesel and liquor.

Senior officials in the Finance Department told Express that the government needs Rs 8,300 crore to waive farmers’ loans taken from co-operative banks, as announced by the CM recently. Hence, the government is contemplating increasing the excise duty and tax on petrol for the next three months.

“Of the Rs 8,300 crore, we need to mobilise Rs 4,000 in the next three months as the loans of farmers are due to be cleared in next three months. Mobilising Rs 4,000 crore in next three months is not easy,” said an official.

“We were considering two options. One was to cut down the funds allocated to various departments and the other was to increase the tax. The CM said no to the first option so we are considering the second option. Discussions are on,” a senior official said.

“If at all we have to deduct or divert funds allocated for already running programmes, then it will affect beneficiaries of schemes like Anna Bhagya. Another option was to cut funds for continuation of programmes introduced by the previous government. In that case, the present government would have had to face opposition. All this has been discussed,” the official said.

Right now, the thinking is to increase tax on petrol and diesel and excise duty on liquor by 2 per cent. “It is not finalised yet, but the idea is to increase tax on diesel and petrol by Rs 3 a litre for the next three months,” the official said. Presently, the state tax on petrol and diesel is 36.5 per cent (Rs 18.44) and 24.95 per cent (Rs 11.6) per litre, respectively.

In the past too when BJP’s Jagadish Shettar was the CM, the government had to face a similar situation as it waived farmers’ loan of up to Rs 25,000 each. A senior Finance Department official who was part of policy making even during that government, said, “Then it was difficult to mobilise funds from internal resources. So, the government increased VAT by 0.05%.”

