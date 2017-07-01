BENGALURU: A meal at a darshini, small hotel or non-AC restaurant will soon be served with an extra 12 per cent tax on the bill after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) comes into effect on July 1.

Previously, non-AC restaurants in the state used to bear the existing 4 per cent tax and collect nothing from the customers. However, breakfast will soon get costlier as customers have to go from paying no tax to 12 per cent tax on the bill.

Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, said, “We went to meet officials in Delhi four times, held protests and bandh in the state but to no avail. This is anti-middle and lower class.” He stressed that this is only beneficial to northern states where non-AC hotels taxed 14 per cent on the bill and not in Karnataka.

“This will affect the common man. We all have to eat something, like snacks, at least every four hours. Even a rise of Rs 200 on food expenses is a lot for bachelors. The cost would be Rs 700 to Rs 800 on food in a month if one went to small hotels,” said P C Rao, vice-president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association.

For darshinis, with up to Rs 75 lakh in annual turnover, without input tax and credit, one has to pay 5 per cent composition tax as part of GST.

Vasan T, partner, Green House Multicuisine Restaurant, Gandhinagar, said, “Non-AC eateries constitute 60-70 per cent of the city’s eateries. It’s these hotels where the hundreds flock for

affordable meals. At AC restaurants, a consumer may get a reduction of 2.5 per cent on his bill, but that’s a benefit only for upper middle class and elite.”