BENGALURU: Commuters can heave a sigh of relief as the government has not imposed any hefty tax on cabs or AC buses under GST. In fact, there is a marginal decrease in terms of tax on AC buses and cabs under GST — from 6 per cent to 5 per cent which may reduce the fares.

Under the new tax regime, vehicles that carry more than 10 passengers such as buses, mini-buses, non-AC transport utilities, local trains, Metro and religious travel are exempted.

Though KSRTC and BMTC have been collecting 6 per cent tax from commuters travelling in AC bus services since June 2016, it is yet to announce a fare cut on AC services though the tax will come down by 1 per cent under GST.

“GST on AC bus services is at 5 per cent against the present tax rate of 6 per cent . But we are yet to take a decision on reduction of fares in AC buses. We are studying the impact and will take a decision shortly,” said S R Umashankar, Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). “We are unclear about the impact of GST on AC bus services, so we are yet to decide on passing on the benefit to commuters,” he said.

The Centre’s move not to levy taxes under GST on public transport has brought cheer to commuters. Experts say the move to reduce tax on cabs and AC bus services and also to exempt non-AC travel will encourage more people to use public transport.

“We would have been forced to increase the fare if there was any increase in tax under GST. Passengers are already complaining that bus fares in the city are high and riding a two-wheeler is more affordable. Any further increase in the fares will shift more people from public transport to individual vehicles and increase traffic congestion,” said a BMTC official.

Cab aggregators like Uber and Ola have not announced any fare cuts yet as they claim that a reduction of 1 per cent tax will not have any impact on the fares.

In response to GST announcement of 5 per cent tax on cab aggregators, Amit Jain, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “By ensuring that the new rate structure is not inflationary, the government has demonstrated its pro-consumer, pro-business stance.”

However, drivers who have taken cabs on lease from companies are likely to face the heat. For instance, driver partners of Ola and Uber, who have taken cars on lease from the cab aggregators, will have to pay GST rates of 29 per cent to 43 per cent compared to 14.5 per cent under VAT. However, it is not clear whether the cab companies will absorb the additional burden or transfer it to the drivers.

Shalabh Seth, CEO, Ola Fleet Technologies Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ola, said, “We run a leasing programme for tens of thousands of driver-partners. Under the GST regime, they will have to bear GST rates of 29 per cent to 43 per cent on the cars already leased, as an outcome of double taxation on existing leases. This will have an adverse impact on their livelihoods, setting them back over `100,000 for the remaining period of lease, making it unviable to sustain their business.”