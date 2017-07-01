BENGALURU: Contractors across the country who supply mammoth pipes for the water board’s drinking water project for 110 villages have adopted a wait-and-watch approach for the past fortnight. Unsure whether they stand to gain or lose when the GST comes into effect from July 1, they have put on hold supply of the 4-inch and 6-inch diameter pipes to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The Rs 1,886 crore project inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on April 18 will supply water to 12 lakh residents to villages spread across 225 sq km in five zones of BBMP--Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli and Byatarayanapura. Under the Cauvery 5th Stage Project, 10 tmcft water has already been earmarked for these villages.

The pipelines need to be laid for a length of 500km. According to a top BWSSB official, “The supply of pipes has stopped for nearly two weeks now. Contractors are just being cautious and have assured us they will begin supplying pipes a week after the GST comes into effect. They want to understand how exactly it will affect them financially.” Contractors are spread across the country and have been paying different state taxes so far.

When asked if this would delay the implementation of the project, a top official said, “We can always adjust the minor delay by expediting work in the coming days.”

This project is part of the Rs 5,052 crore project which will also lay underground drainage lines, set up waste processing units in the villages.