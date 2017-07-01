BENGALURU: The state government has transferred the following IAS officers with immediate effect. The officers and their new postings are: V Ponnuraj - Secretary, UDD (Municipal Administration); Dr Ekroop Caur - Secretary, Finance (Expenditure) and concurrent charge as Managing Director, Karnataka State Finance Corporation; Hemaji Nayak - Managing Director, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited; Anjum Parwez has been given concurrent charge as Managing Director, BMTC and A B Ibrahim has been given concurrent charge as Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation.