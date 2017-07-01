BENGALURU: Karnataka has sought early clearance for the Mekedatu drinking water and hydroelectric project in the Cauvery basin. Water Resources Minister M B Patil has written to the Central Water Commission (CWC) with the detailed project report (DPR) of the project.

The Rs 5,912 crore proposed project would include a balancing reservoir with a storage capacity of 65 tmcft at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagaram district, about 90 kms from Bengaluru.

It would have provision to generate about 400MW of power apart from meeting the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and other towns in the future, the letter says.

With Tamil Nadu government opposing the project, the letter tries to remove the apprehensions of the neighbouring state by explaining that the project would utilise the excess water that is available after ensuring the release of Tamil Nadu’s share of 192 tmcft of water annually during the years of copious monsoons. Karnataka would not draw even a drop of Tamil Nadu’s share of water.

“The proposed reservoir would store only the excess water that flows down the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir during the years of good monsoon. Historically 30 tmcft to 260 tmcft of excess water has flowed to Tamil Nadu during bountiful monsoon years. We will utilise this excess water,” sources in the Water Resources department told Express.

The state government has submitted the detailed report in connection with the project to the Supreme Court as well. That is because the inter-state water dispute is before the apex court.