BENGALURU: Six months after the media advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police over a fake Twitter handle, police arrested a man who had mimicked the CM, in Bengaluru on Friday.

The accused, identified as Madhusudan, is a software engineer and a native of Mandya. Dinesh Amin Mattu filed the complaint on December 29 last year after the fake Twitter handle ‘@CMoKarnataka’ surfaced. The handle had a similar profile picture as of the Chief Ministers’ official twitter handle @CMofKarnataka. The mimicked profile “was tweeting content as if it was tweeted by the office of the chief minister.”

In a release, Cyber Crime Police said Madhusdan had confessed that he had created the said Twitter account and tweeted from it. Following the complaint, Madhusdan allegedly tried to cover his tracks and renamed the handle as @nanegadappa. He also deleted the images and posts made using the handle.

According to CID sources, Madhusudan was working in a private IT firm in Koramangala in the city for the past one year. Preliminary investigations indicate that there was no political motive behind the same.