BENGALURU: The Agriculture Department is rolling out a special package to encourage cultivation of millets. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said `34 crore has been allocated for the special package and 393 clusters will be developed to help farmers sow millets.

“In the last two to three years, cultivation of millets has increased. Ragi, maize and other millets have been cultivated on 17 lakh hectares. We are planning to increase this to 18 lakh-18.5 lakh hectares this year,” he said. Farmers growing millets will also be given an incentive of Rs 2,500 per hectare.

Increase support price

The Chief Minister will write to the Centre to review the support price for agricultural commodities and would seek an increase by 15 per cent, Byre Gowda said. He expressed dissatisfaction with the increase in prices, and said the Central government should have increased the prices more to increase farmers’ income.