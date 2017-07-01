BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Friday took serious exception to the conduct of the police for allegedly targeting and harassing the relatives of two journalists who have been convicted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

“What is happening? We are living in a democracy. The conduct of police amounts to human rights violation.. Why have you not produced Mohan Kumar yet? What is the necessity of custodial interrogation? This shall not happen and let there not be any harsh decision,” Justice Ashok B Hinchigeri, said while expressing displeasure over the act of police for allegedly detaining Mohan Kumar, son-in-law of Anil Raj’s elder brother.

The judge also asked the Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna to ensure that the relatives of journalists should not be harassed and no harsh action on them. This was after Shankarappa, counsel of journalists, brought to the notice of the court that the police in Hubballi booked a criminal case against Karna Belagere, son of Ravi Belagere. Later, he was released on bail.

Meanwhile, after the HC expressed displeasure, the police produced Mohan Kumar before the trial court on Friday evening. The court released him on bail.