BENGALURU: With GST being rolled out on Friday midnight, citizens have one thing to cheer about— apart from the One Nation, One Tax, sentiment— essentials and items of everyday use will not get costlier.

The cost of living is likely to get better with no tax on foodgrains, milk, curd, eggs and other milk products. Also, essential kitchen utensils like stainless steel and pressure cooker will get cheaper. However, citizens will feel the pinch on their wallet with eating out, home appliances, biscuits, leather shoes, aerated beverages, leather shoes, mobiles, getting costlier.

PC Rao, vice president, Bangalore Hoteliers Association, said that currently restaurants charged only six per cent as service charge in AC restaurants and this will increase to 18 per cent under GST. “Currently, nothing is charged from the consumers in non-AC restaurants but now we have to charge 12 per cent. This will only be transferred to the customer. Food will get costlier. Every bachelor eats out at least once in a day,” he said.

Currently, in outdoor catering, the tax is only six per cent but is now 18 per cent. “Marriages will get costlier because any middle-class wedding will spend at least D5 lakh for food and he will be paying D90,000 tax whether the place is air conditioned or not,” he said.

Clothing is likely to get costlier with textiles or raw materials being taxed for the first time since independence, said Sajjan Rao Mehta, ex-president, Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association. “Textiles or raw material that had only 1 per cent entry tax in the state will now be taxed 5 per cent under GST regime. Also, readymade garments that attracted value added tax of 5.5 per cent in Karnataka will now be taxed based on price. Any garment that is less than `999 will attract 5 per cent tax under GST. Garments that cost more than `1,000 will be taxed 12 per cent under GST. This includes sarees as well,” Mehta said.

Though around 80 per cent drugs have been put in the 12 per cent GST bracket, which is up from the current 5.5 per cent VAT in Karnataka, implying a sharp rise in prices, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) stepped in to keep 761 essential medicines affordable after the GST roll-out. Prices of drugs to treat HIV, rabies, pneumonia, cancer and rare ailments will go down.