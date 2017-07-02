BENGALURU: Though the state government issued an official notification on the trifurcation of Bangalore University and functioning of the two new universities from Saturday, the fate of the century-old University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) is yet to be decided.

As per the committee constituted by the government to distribute colleges between the three universities, UVCE has been given to the parent Bangalore University.

The government has said that the college can be shifted to Jnana Bharathi campus, from where the parent varsity will run. But Bangalore University authorities are apprehensive to shift the entire college.

A senior BU official told Express, “It is not an easy task to shift UVCE as it has become an emotional issue. There is resistance from students, faculty members and from the alumni on shifting of the college. What they are emotional about is the fact that the college building was constructed by Sir M Visvesvaraya and people want to see the college in the same place.”

Another issue, according to an official is the lack of infrastructure at the Jnana Bharathi campus to accommodate all departments and laboratories. “First we will get the infrastructure ready and think of shifting the campus later,” said the official.

The admissions for engineering courses for the 2017-18 academic year have started and the classes will be run from the existing UVCE campus at KR circle.

The government has asked the parent BU to provide `10 crore for Bengaluru Central University and `15 crore for Bengaluru North University. But, BU has only `21 crore with it. “We cannot increase examination or affiliation fee. We tried to convince the government about our fund crunch, but since it is a government order we have to follow,” said BU finance officer Lokesh.