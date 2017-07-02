BENGALURU: The High Court on Saturday lambasted the state government and expressed its displeasure over the adamant behaviour of Revenue Department authorities. “It is very disturbing and unfortunate the way the government is behaving,” the court said.



Justice Ravi Malimath slammed the principal secretary to the Revenue Department for disobedience of a June 14 court order. The principal secretary was asked to suspend the assistant commissioner, Bengaluru South sub-division and tahsildar of the South taluk for flouting rules in relation to acquisition of a land for Metro near Kotthanur.

“The erring officials will not be spared as their explanation is unacceptable. A week’s time was given after the order was passed. There has been disobedience of the directions, flouting rules, failure to uphold rule of law and showing disrespect to the established laws,” Justice Malimath said.

He added that the authorities have no respect for law. “Explain as to why the principal secretary should not be suspended, besides initiating contempt proceedings against him,” he told Additional Advocate General A G Shivanna while adjourning the case to Monday.

Shivanna had submitted an affidavit stating that the order was complied with partially by restoring the structures and the compound wall of the land in question by the assistant commissioner and the tahsildar themselves. The officials were charged with demolishing the structures and the wall without following due procedure.

The petitions were filed by one S C Gokarna and C Munireddy alleging that the officials had demolished the compound wall and a few houses built on their land on May 27. They had contended that they were not given an opportunity to file an appeal against the land acquisition.

Shivanna, however, asked the court to modify the order by filing an application but that too was not properly drafted.

Moreover, the authorities did not even tender an apology. The counsel of one of the petitioners told the court that the assistant commissioner and the tahsildar have filed a false affidavit stating that they have restored the structures.