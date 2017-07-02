BENGALURU: Former Speaker Meira Kumar arrived in the city on Saturday to garner support for her election bid for the post of President.

Meira, who is the UPA nominee for the post, met JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda at Kempegowda International Airport soon after she landed.

Addressing a press conference after she attended a Congress Legislature Party meeting, she said that the events of the past few days were historic and added that the elections should not be divided along caste lines. “It should be seen as a fight between different ideologies. It cannot be seen as a fight between two dalits. Five days ago, I wrote to all the MPs and MLAs in the country and told them that it was up to them to choose a person with a secular ideology or choose someone else,” she said.

She added that she was being told everywhere that she did not have sufficient votes to win this election. “If it were all so pre-determined, where was the necessity of announcing an election? Should I withdraw my nomination even before the elections are held? I will not do that,” she said. She is also determined to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and seek his support. She headed to Chennai later in the day.

Deve Gowda, who has already expressed his support for the Congress candidate said,“We will also try to convince other parties friendly to us to vote for her.”