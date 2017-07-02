MYSURU: In a daring act, a 26-year-old married woman from Bengaluru caught her chain snatcher after a chase at Nimishamba temple near Srirangapatna here on Saturday.

Navya, an M.Tech student, her husband, mother and sister, residents of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, had come to Mysuru for a trip.

On their way back, they stopped at the historic Sri Nimishamba temple for darshan. After parking their car at the parking lot, her husband, mother and sister went inside the temple while Navya stayed back to look after their pet dog that had accompanied them.

As she sat on the driver’s seat talking on her cellphone, Navya noticed a man parking his bike in the side mirror. Initially, she ignored him thinking that he might be a devotee like her. Soon, he came near the car and asked her from where was she from.

She told him that she was from Benagluru. Then he asked whether the dog in the car belonged to her. Before she could answer that, he yanked her mangalsutra weighing about 70 grams and tried to flee on his bike. Navya immediately got down from the car and caught hold of the thief even as she screamed for help.

Srirangapatna police station Sub Inspector Yogananjappa said Navya held on to the chain snatcher Raju (23) even as he rode his bike for a few metres. Soon, public rushed to her rescue, caught hold of the thief and called the police.