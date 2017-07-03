BENGALURU: Bengaluru, it seems, is not ready to give up its weekend high. The Supreme Court order on closing down pubs and bars near highways has not had much impact on tipplers. On Saturday night alone, the city traffic police booked as many as 1,032 people for drunk driving.

Traffic police officials say there has been no decline in the number of drunk driving cases in the city even though more than 600 pubs and restaurants stopped serving alcohol from Saturday. A total of 444 drunk drivers were booked in the East traffic division alone on Saturday night.

“We are booking an average of 960-1,100 drunken driving cases on Saturdays,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Hithendra said. “The number of people caught for drunk driving in Central Business District, though, has reduced from 150 to 80 after pubs and restaurants stopped serving alcohol.

“Our officers have intensified drunk driving checks in others areas where outlets serve alcohol. The new rule has not deterred motorists from drinking as most of them are now visiting other places to drink. We are also sending their driving licences to the Transport Department for suspension along with court fine,” he added.

“In spite of pubs being shut due to SC order! Shocking! the ruling not effective? Who’d have thought a well thought out order isn’t effective (sic)” tweeted Roshan R K.

Traffic expert M N Sreehari said, “Many liquor stores, bars on M G Road, Brigade Road, in Indiranagar and Koramangala have stopped serving alcohol. The ban on liquor sale in CBD may force some people to go to other areas to get liquor. It will bring some discipline among motorists.”