BENGALURU: The editors of two Kannada magazines met speaker K B Koliwad on Monday and pleaded for a reconsideration of a Legislative Assembly resolution that sentenced them to one year in jail on a breach of privilege rap.

Editors Ravi Belagere of the Kannada weekly Hi Bangalore and Anil Raj of Voice of Yelahanka earned the speaker’s wrath by way of critical writings against two MLAs – Koliwad himself and S Vishwanath of the BJP.

Now that the two editors have presented themselves before the speaker, the issue is likely to come to an amicable ending July 17, when the legislature is likely to be convened for the presidential election. That session is expected to either condone the punishment meted out to the two editors or withdraw the resolution, very likely the latter.

The Siddaramaiah government is under pressure from the Congress high command not to squeeze the press too much ahead of the approaching Assembly election.

Both editors were assured in the High Court Saturday that if they hauled themselves to the speaker, their petition for a reprieve might be considered. So Belagere and Anil Raj, accompanied by their counsel Shankarappa, appeared before the speaker on Monday afternoon and submitted a petition for a review of the Assembly resolution.

Shankarappa argued that the editors’ critical writings against the two MLAs were not written within the precincts of the Assembly and further had in no way impeded or obstructed the MLAs from discharging their duties. Hence, they committed no breach of privilege of either MLA.

Further, MLA Vishwanath has filed a defamation suit against Anil Raj, which would in effect amount to double jeopardy for the petitioners, Shankarappa argued.

The counsel urged speaker Koliwad to reconsider the resolution to ensure a harmonious relationship between the press and legislature.

Asked what next, Koliwad just said, "I will decide the course of future action after looking at all the issues."