BENGALURU: When the staff at Bosco, an NGO working with children received a call saying they had seen a young girl being forcibly pushed into a car at a bus stop in Jayanagar, their reaction was instant.

Luckily, the caller had noted the number of the car and it was just a matter of time, before they informed the police, traced the address and arrived at the house.

When they demanded to see the girl, the owners pretended there was no one at the house, but the staff could see someone hovering in the background. They finally found the 13-year-old girl from Mandya working as a domestic help, beaten up with bruises on her body. She had been left at the house to work there by her own poverty-stricken father. What made this case different for Bosco was that the police could file an FIR against the owner immediately, empowered by the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2017. The changes made to the 1968 Act mean that police have been empowered to treat such incidents as cognisable offences.



“Their powers have increased and in cases like this, it is a big help. The owners were influential people, but since the police were present and the rules were clear about their powers, they could immediately lodge an FIR against the owners. This would not have been possible before the amendment,” said Jennifer.



While many are happy with this change, other amendments like the description of adolescents from 14 to 18 years of age, enhancement of punishment for those employing and allow to employ children and adolescents in restricted occupations have also given a fillip to the movement towards preventing children from being employed as labourers.

Rescued children are also entitled to funds from the Labour Department. While the original Act outlined 83 categories where children could not be employed, the amendment cut that list to 3 and eliminated ‘occupations’ as categories altogether. While this can still allow children under 14 years to be rescued if they are employed, adolescents get the short shrift. “Lately we have been seeing a surge of women landing at different railway stations. They come in groups, from children to 16 or 17 year olds mostly from Andhra Pradesh and all they do is ask directions to the garment factories. Despite repeated questions, they are determined to go ahead. All we can do is try to discourage them, but it is very difficult to convince them,” said Nagamani of Child Rights Trust, which is the nodal agency for Childline.



Child rescue forums are now looking at ways to counter the lacuna in the Child Protection Act by using other Acts. Nagamani along with Executive Director of CRT Vasudev Sharma said they can always invoke other Acts.“There is always the Juvenile Justice Act, Minimum Wages Act and those addressing bonded labour and human trafficking. In some cases, we can also invoke Right to Education Act,” says Sharma. But activists are dismayed over lack of awareness in the society about the new amendments. That poses the biggest challenge. “People employing children under the guise of helping them financially, should get them educated. Otherwise it is just exploitation,” Nagamani said.