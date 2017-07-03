BENGALURU: The Karnataka police have booked a case against Pramod Muthalik, president of the right-wing fringe group Sri Rama Sene, for making a derogatory speech against a community.

Pramod Muthalik and his supporters had staged a protest near the Maurya Junction Sunday targeting the head of the Udupi mutt for organizing an iftar on the occasion of Ramzan. Muthalike was reported as having said that he and his supporters would spill blood if an iftar party or namaz was organised at any temple.

In a complaint registered by the police of the High Grounds precinct, Pramod Muthalik has been accused of making a speech hurting religious sentiments.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.); 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (criminal intimidation).