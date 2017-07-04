BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) state president H D Kumaraswamy has warned the state government against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Speaking to the media here on Monday, Kumaraswamy warned that farmers will take to the streets to protest.

“Farmers have already started protesting in Mandya district against the release of water. The inflow of water into the reservoirs has marginally improved, but water is being released already. While the government maintains it is inevitable, it has to consider the dams might not fill up this time either,” he said.

Kumarswamy said there were sufficient indications that monsoon rains might be deficient this year too. “The June rainfall has not filled up any lakes and no borewells have been recharged. How can they divert whatever little water has come into dams without protecting the farmers? Even if we release water, Tamil Nadu will go to the Supreme Court and ask for more water. Stop the release of water and if the rains increase, then release water,” he said.