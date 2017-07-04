BENGALURU: Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was flooded with calls on Monday about uprooted trees as the city witnessed rains late evening. Complaints were registered regarding tree fall in at least eight areas in Bengaluru. There were traffic snarls in South Bengaluru late in the evening following rains. Trees were uprooted in JP Nagar, Jayanagar 1st Block and in Jayanagar 4th Block.

On Monday, the city witnessed light rainfall measuring 7mm on Monday. Met department has predicted showers throughout the week in the city. “Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of rain likely. Surface winds likely to be strong and gusty at times ” read a department’s report.”