BENGALURU: The bickering between the authorities at the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru, has once again reached Raj Bhavan. This time, the decision taken by the Board of Governors to remove Director M G Chandrakanth has angered the Governor, sources say.

A Raj Bhavan source said, “The director is appointed by the Governor, who is the president of the Institute. One who appoints the director has the power to remove him. The Governor is angry and has asked the director to continue with his responsibilities.”

As per information available with Express, at a recent board meeting, Prof Chandrakanth was asked to step down citing lack of leadership qualities and also based on a report submitted by an internal committee constituted by them. A Raj Bhavan official said, “When there were a series of protests on the campus, the Governor appointed former Saurashtra University V-C Dr Khanubhai Govindji Mavani as a one-man committee to inquire into the issue. However, the board formed another committee. When the Governor is the appointing authority, how can he accept an internal committee report?”

Chandrakanth’s tenure will end in two years. According to him, students are protesting against him because he is trying to bring in discipline and some board members are against this too. He said, “I have been appointed by the Governor and I will step down only if he asks me to do so.”

He added, “The Board says that I lack leadership qualities and this is the reason there are protests on campus. They also said that I don’t have a vision. The appointment for this post was through a search committee. If I did not have leadership qualities or a vision, why would they select me and why would the Governor appoint me? I have nothing to do with the students’ strike or when an outsider was found in the women’s hostel.”