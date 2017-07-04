BENGALURU: Bruhath Bengaluru Chemists and Druggists Association (BBCDA) with 2,000 medical shops in the city as its members is dragging its feet on GST implementation over this simple question: percent: Who will reimburse its losses? Unlike the cinema industry where the state government is reimbursing half of the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on movie tickets, pharmacies have to bear percent difference between existing VAT and GST.

K Harish Kumar, general secretary, BBCDA, owns a medical shop on RK Hegde Nagar Main Road. He said, “We have stocks worth Rs 5 lakh for which we have already paid 5.5 per cent VAT. Now with 12 per cent GST, we have to bear the 6.5 percent difference and according to the NPPA ceiling, we cannot transfer it to the customers.”

They have approached Additional Commissioner BV Ravi and Joint Commissioner for Commercial Taxes BV Muralikrishna requesting them for some compensation, he said. They are organising a GST seminar for the benefit of the pharmacists on how to deal with the transition.

“We are very confused. Some have systems and software to do this. Some don’t. Even manually we are figuring out how to levy GST,” Harish said.Meanwhile, state drug controller BT Khanapure rubbished all claims that chemists were resisting GST.

“They wouldn’t want to lose business over this. Sooner or later they will have to implement GST,” he said.

Seva Kendras flooded with phone calls

Assistant Commissioner Patil Kulkarni said, “All our 200 range offices in the city are functioning as GST Seva Kendras. We have been flooded with calls from traders mostly over registration issues.”