HUBBALLI: The High Court on Monday directed the petitioner to submit a representation to the state government requesting to implement the Karnataka Marriage (Registration and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1976 with amendments recommended by the Karnataka Law Commission.

The court asked petitioner Bhaktavachala, an advocate from the city, to submit the representation to the chief secretary to given effect of the recommendations made by Law Commission in its report dated January 8, 2015, to the Karnataka Marriage (Registration and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act.

The grievances of the petitioner were that the Act which was a uniform law for compulsory registration of marriages was not being enforced in the state, although it has got assent of the President on July 15, 1983, and notified on February 25, 1984.

During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner also pointed out that the state government is not implementing the Act although it has filed an affidavit before the apex court in 2005 itself stating that all marriages contracted in the state as per the Act.

Principal secy gets HC relief

The principal secretary to the Revenue Department, who was facing charges of disobeying a court order got relief from the High Court on Tuesday. The court requested a single judge not to proceed with the case. Earlier, the single judge had asked the secretary to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for not complying with its order. On June 14, the court had ordered him to suspend assistant commissioner and tahsildar of Bengaluru South, for demolishing buildings on land acquired for Metro project in Kotthanur.