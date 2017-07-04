BENGALURU: Where there’s a highway, find another way. That explains the 4-ft high wall built in front of what used to be the entrance to The Lalit Ashok on Kumara Krupa Road. This is just the 5-star hotel’s attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court-mandated rule barring liquor outlets on highways.

The hotel, which is right next to the CM’s official residence, is less than 500 metres away from Ballari Road, officially a national highway. The hotel has now made the earlier entrance and exit gates defunct.

Lalit Ashok has another entrance as well as exit, earlier used for vehicles.

This will now be its official entrance. A source at the hotel admitted that this was done to ensure its liquor licence that was revoked could be obtained again. The source said, “Our earlier entrance was 450 metres away from the highway, so we needed just an extra 50 metres of road space. The management is trying to get clearance, and we might even start serving alcohol in the next few days.”

The effort is akin to a bar’s attempt in Kerala to circumvent the ban. Aishwarya Restobar in Paravoor is located near the highway, and so the owner had an elaborate maze constructed leading to the entrance to make the distance covered to reach it more than 500 metres.

An excise inspector told Express that it would now be possible for the hotel to obtain a licence this way. He said, “A blueprint of the property would have been submitted to the official concerned, and the measurement would be made until the entrance as per that blueprint. An outlet can have its blueprint altered with permission from the DC concerned.”It is, however, a much longer walk to the hotel’s reception now. But considering what the hotel may offer in lieu, customers shouldn’t mind walking the extra mile.