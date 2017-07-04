BENGALURU: The editors of two Kannada magazines met Legislative Assembly Speaker K B Koliwad on Monday and pleaded for reconsideration on the Assembly resolution that had sentenced them to one-year imprisonment and a fine of `10,000. They are accused of committing breach of privilege of two MLAs— Koliwad, who is now the Speaker and S Vishwanath of BJP.

The counsel for the journalists —Ravi Belagere of ‘Hi Bangalore’, and Anil Raj of ‘Voice of Yelahanka’— had told the High Court on Saturday that they will appear before the Speaker at 3pm on Monday.

Belagere and Anil Raj accompanied by their counsel Shankarappa appeared before the Speaker in the afternoon and submitted a petition for reconsidering the matter and reviewing the resolution.

Presenting his argument, Shankarappa stated that the act of the alleged breach of privilege(derogatory writings about the two MLAs) was not committed within the jurisdiction of the Assembly and the act had in no way impeded or obstructed them(MLAs) from discharging their duties. Hence, the alleged act could not be treated as a breach of privilege of the members.

The alleged act was committed outside the precincts of the Assembly and the two accused were not served the breach of privilege notice personally. The second petitioner Anil Raj had already tendered an unconditional apology for his alleged act. He urged the Speaker to initiate measures for reconsidering the resolution to ensure harmonious relationship between the Press and the Legislature, the two vital pillars of democracy.

Koliwad, who countered Shankarappa by quoting from the book ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’ by Kaul and Shakdar on the privileges of the members of the legislature was guarded in his response. “I will look into all the these things.” The Assembly resolution against the two journalists is likely to have an amicable ending on July 17. The session is expected to condone the punishment meted out to the two editors or withdraw the resolution.