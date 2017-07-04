BENGALURU: Bangalore University is at it again. It has deferred the date of reopening of its affiliated colleges third time in a month, courtesy delay in valuation of answer scripts of final year degree students due to technical glitches in scanning machines. The last date for admissions to post graduation courses has also been postponed again. The latest deadline for both reopening of colleges and admissions to PG is July 5. The delay is likely to affect the current academic year schedule of the varsity.

Sources in the administration wing of the varsity said even the latest deadlines are likely to be extended again as the valuation of answer scripts of final year degree courses, including BA, BCA, BSc and BCom is not yet completed. A decision will be taken in this regard at a meeting scheduled on Tuesday.Upset with the way the varsity is conducting evaluation process, a professor told Express that the varsity must show discipline, which is being taught to the students. “In present scenario, one can only imagine the feelings of the students,” he said.

Another professor said: “Almost one month and 10 days after the examination, no one has any idea when the evaluation will be completed. They are only blaming lack of scanning machine for the delay. What would faculty members do till the classes start?”.When contacted, registrar Prof M S Reddy (evaluation) admitted technical glitches in scanning machine, which was hired through outsourcing. But he clarified that it was sorted out and evaluation is going on swiftly.

“The evaluation of answer scripts of BBA and BBM has been completed. Results of BA will be announced tonight (Monday night). Similarly, evaluation of BCA and BHM will be completed by Tuesday-Wednesday and all BSc papers will be evaluated by Thursday. A day after, B Com papers’ evaluation will be completed. Accordingly, results will be announced,” he said.“Everything regarding the evaluation is streamlined. Delays are mainly because of a large number of answer scripts (12.07 lakh) to be evaluated. All results will be out in the next 6-7 days,” he added.

Delayed results are likely to affect students who have applied for jobs or planning to pursue higher studies. Many other varsities have reopened colleges and invited applications for courses, including BEd and DEd. The private and unaided colleges have also reopened. Such colleges are unlikely to allow their faculty members to attend evaluation process. This may end in further delay of evaluation process.