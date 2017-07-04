BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently announced waiver of farm loans up to D50,000 availed from co-operative banks, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to announce the loan waiver for farmers, who have availed farm loans from commercial and private banks.

In his letter to Modi, Siddaramaiah stated that about 80 percent of the agriculture loans in Karnataka are availed from commercial banks and Regional Rural Banks. It is therefore imperative to extend the farm loan waiver to loans availed from commercial banks and RRBs to mitigate the plight of farmers in the state who have suffered due to three years of consecutive droughts.