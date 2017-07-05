BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s diatribe against BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has infuriated the latter. Yeddyurappa has threatened legal action against Siddaramaiah if he fails to tender an apology for his recent alleged statement that Yeddyurappa and BJP national president Amit Shah would have been in jail if BJP had not come to power at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters during his Vistarak, a mass contact programme at Sampangirama Nagar on Tuesday, Yeddyurappa said, “It is reprehensible on the part of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for making such despicable statement which not only betrays the chief minister’s lack of elementary knowledge on the matters related to law but also casts aspersion on the judiciary.”

“The BJP would like to remind Siddaramaiah that Amit Shah was honourably acquitted by the Supreme Court (in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case) after a rigorous trial. Neither the party nor the government has any role to play in the acquittal of Shah, “ Yeddyurappa said.

Yeddyurappa threatened to file a defamation suit against Siddaramaiah if the latter fails to tender an unconditional public apology within three days.Later in the day reacting to Yeddyurappa’s threat, Siddaramaiah said he is not perturbed by Yeddyurappa’s threat and is ready to face Yeddyurappa in the court of law.

BSY’s luncheon party for Dalit families

Yeddyurappa is keen to reciprocate the affection and hospitality he received at the houses of Dalit families by hosting a luncheon and felicitate them at his Dollar’s colony residence in the city soon. “I will personally invite the 66 Dalit families who played host for my breakfast and lunch during my recent Jansampark Abhiyan. I want to treat them with a sumptuous meal and felicitate them as a gesture of gratitude and affection,” Yeddyurappa said. Yeddyurappa had travelled 10,600km covering 87 Assembly constituencies spread across 27 districts , said a statement issued by the party.