BENGALURU: Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to turn his visit to the United States of America into an opportunity to woo investors. The chief minister is expected to inaugurate the North America Vishwa Kannada Association (NAVIKA) Utsav 2017 at Dallas in Texas. The event will be held for three days from September 1. Sources from NAVIKA confirmed that Siddaramaiah is visiting the US for the first time after becoming the CM. “Siddaramaiah was supposed to come to the US in 2015 to inaugurate the event. But due to unavoidable circumstances, it was cancelled. But this year, he is expected to visit,’’ sources said.

NAVIKA president Dr Renuka Ramappa will be flying this month to Bengaluru to invite Siddaramaiah and some of his cabinet ministers including IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Kannada and Culture Minister Umashree.Sources from the CM’s office too confirmed that Siddaramaiah is keen to attend the event. “He will attend the meet if there is no last minute emergency,’’ sources said. The official added that the CM’s air-tickets and lodging will be not be borne by the state government.

IT-BT and Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge said he is also expected to attend the NAVIKA event. “Last time, I had made a presentation on startups to which the association’s members had agreed to be mentors. If I go this year, I shall definitely make such proposals again,’’ he said.

Kharge also said they are also looking for cross-border entrepreneurship.