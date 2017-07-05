HUBBALLI: A rumour has been sweeping rural parts of northern Karnataka that it is not auspicious for women to wear coral beads in their mangalsutra as it impairs their husband’s health. Gripped by panic, women there have been removing the coral from their mangalsutras and breaking the gemstones.

The panic began on Tuesday evening in parts of Ballari, Koppal, Chitradurga and Gadag districts. In Gadag district, villagers of Harlapur and Hombal said they have received calls from relatives in Ballari and Chitradurga urging them to remove coral from their wedding necklaces.



The rumours spread after the death of five men in Hyderabad. Apparently, their wives wore red coral beads in their mangalsutras.