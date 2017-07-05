BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday asked BESCOM to restore power supply to a grament factory that was shut down after supply was disconnected following a notice issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board for polluting Bellandur lake. The interm order comes as a relief to around 8,000 employees of Shahi Exports Private Ltd.

A division bench of Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar, in the interim order, said they feel that there should be a joint inspection by KSPCB and other authorities concerned, but the writ petitioner cannot be restrained from operating the business in the awake of the test report and the statement that the industry is 8km away from the lake and that they are directly not discharging any effluents into the lake.

“We permit the writ petitioner to continue with their business and direct BESCOM to restore the electricity connection, during the pendency of the writ petitions,” the bench said while adjourning the case for eight weeks. The interim order was passed after the counsel for Shahi Exports argued that the industry is 8km away from the lake.