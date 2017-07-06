BENGALURU: The BJP event planned to receive Ram Nath Kovind, the BJP’s nominee for the post of the President, ran into rough weather after some party workers tried to assault MLA Aravind Limbavali at the venue of a meeting at a city hotel here on Wednesday.

Kovind who had arrived on a whirlwind stop in the city met BJP MLAs and MPs along with a few independent MLAs and MPs and sought support for his candidature. Though it was a closed door event, several groups of workers belonging to various groups also arrived at the venue to greet him and present bouquets.

Kovind was short of time as since his flight was rescheduled and he had to leave early. As the list of people waiting to greet him grew long, he indicated that he wanted to cut short the event and the programme was wrapped up. However, some BJP members who were representatives of the Koli community were irate because they were stopped from greeting him and they vented their ire at Limbavali as he was leaving the hotel.

Limbavali, who has been the coordinator of Kovind’s visit tried to placate them, but a couple of leaders tried to assault him and were prevented by people surrounding the MLA. Eventually, Limbavali was loaded into a car and he left the premises.

BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar said Limbavali was merely pushed around in the melee and the Koli community members did not try to assault him.

A BJP member present at the event said the Koli community members who were thrilled with the prospect of a Dalit leader becoming president were understandably upset that they could not meet him. “Kovind was not too comfortable receiving everyone as he was in the city as a candidate and not for any official purpose,” the member said.