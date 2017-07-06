BENGALURU: With rains playing truant in the first month (June) of monsoon season, the state Cabinet has decided to go ahead with its plans for cloud seeding without any further delay.

The cabinet approved a grant of `30 crore to take up cloud seeding immediately spread over a period of next 60 days. The contract for cloud seeding operation has been awarded to Hoysala Project Private Ltd. The operation would focus on the river basins of Cauvery, Malaprabha and Tungabhadra, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra said.

Two firms participated in the bid and the Hoysala Project Pvt Ltd bagged the cloud seeding programme. The Development Commissioner of the government would monitor the cloud seeding in three river basins.

A Detailed Project Report was prepared and a committee comprising cloud seeding experts and other experts from the Indian Institute of Science and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre had been formed to oversee the process.It is not the first time the state is undertaking cloud seeding. The S M Krishna government had conducted cloud seeding following a severe drought in 2002 but without much success in inducing the rains.

Land sale for MSMEs

The Cabinet fulfilled the demand of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on land allotment rules by deciding to amend the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board rules that will enable allotting lands on 10 years lease-cum-sale basis instead of 99-year lease basis.Ten-year lease-cum-sale would be applicable only for less than two acres of land. The change is being effected to promote industrial activity in the state, Jayachandra said.

Industry and trade bodies had been opposing the 99-year lease system. Its withdrawal had been a long-standing demand of the Karnataka Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries, the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, and the Bangalore Chambers of Industries and Commerce in their pre-budget memorandum.

Bengaluru will play host to a Vendor Development and Investors Summit in October/November this year. The state cabinet gave its nod for a grant of `15crore to host the event to be held at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. A one-time grant of `400 crore has been approved for Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board for the acquisition of land at Vasanathanarasapur in Tumakuru district.

Approval for 7 super speciality hospitals

The state will get seven more super speciality hospitals to improve the quality of health services in rural areas. The Cabinet on Wednesday gave administrative approval for setting up five super speciality hospitals at Davangere, Kanakapura, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and Kolar at a cost of D25 crore each. Similarly, two more super speciality hospitals will come up at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi and Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari at an estimated cost of D150 crore each. The proposal for implementing e-Hospital programme in 206 CHCs and 2,353 PHCs at an estimated cost of D13.78 crore was also approved. Taluk and district level hospitals will be linked to medical colleges through tele-medicine.