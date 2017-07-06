BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday kicked off the process to start working on construction of one lakh housing units in the city as promised in the budget.

Chairing a meeting with Ministers M Krishnappa and K J George, Housing Board Chairman Malikayya Guttedar and officials from Revenue, Housing, Finance, Home department and BBMP, Siddaramaiah instructed the officials to start the groundwork on this project.

Housing Department officials stated that they had already identified parcels of government land totaling 1,130 acres and the proposal had already been sent to the Revenue Department for approval. Once approved, the land will be transferred to the Housing department for construction of multistoreyed housing units.

The CM instructed the officials to visit all the places and submit a report within 10 days.

Families who are keen on obtaining a house under the scheme should not have an annual income exceeding `87,600 and should not own any house. Beneficiaries should not be a part of any other housing scheme. The scheme is also not applicable to those who are not from Karnataka or those who have moved to Bengaluru recently.

Out of this, 30 per cent of the houses will be for scheduled caste, 10 per cent for scheduled tribe, 10 percent of minorities and the rest will be a unreserved category. The chief minister’s one lakh Bengaluru Housing Scheme intends to provide housing for the urban poor. As per this scheme, the amount realised from the sale of plots and houses developed in an area of up to 25 percent of the available land will be utilised to subsidise affordable housing.